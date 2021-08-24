Cancel
NFL

Former Rams Coach Dick Vermeil Selected as Finalist For Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
 6 days ago

On Tuesday, former Rams coach Dick Vermeil was selected as the Coach Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

The class will include four to eight members. Vermeil will be voted upon separately from the rest of the incoming class, as will former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, who was also chosen as a Senior Finalist.

“I am overwhelmed. I’m not sure I belong there,” Vermeil said in a statement to the Hall of Fame. Vermeil also added that the committee has his “deepest appreciation and gratitude.”

Vermeil conducted three seasons with the Rams in St. Louis (1997-1999), reaching the playoffs once throughout his tenure with the club.

However, that one appearance wasn't just any trip into the postseason. Vermeil led the 'Greatest Show on Turf' to Super Bowl XXIV where they defeated the Tennessee Titans by the score of 23-16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYZku_0bbjvEzF00

Vermeil also spent time as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-1982) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-20), in addition to his stint with the Super Bowl-winning Rams.

In order for Vermeil to punch his ticket into the Hall of Fame, he'll need 80% of the votes by the selection committee.

  • What Does Punter Johnny Hekker's Future Look Like With Rams?

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

