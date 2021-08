If you don’t already follow Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg on Twitter, you should. It is a surprising treasure full of inspirational quotes and positive messages. Have you ever just needed a little boost to get your day started? A compliment or a message about life that will change how you approach the day? Well, the Blue Bloods star has you covered. He seemingly has never had a case of the Monday morning blues in his life. He uses his official social media accounts — particularly his Twitter account — to post all kinds of lovable content. Sometimes it’s about his adorable family, and other times it’s wholesome Blue Bloods or New Kids on the Block content. But either way, it’s always a piece of content that rings true to us all.