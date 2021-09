Kids as cooks: While my daughter Juliana was home from college this summer, I corrected one of my most egregious failings as a parent: I finally taught her how to cook. I’m not sure how I let her get this far without knowing the difference between all’Amatriciana and Ariana Grande. Cooking is an essential life skill, and I’ve always been amazed when people tell me that they never set foot in the kitchen. It’s as if they said, “I try to avoid the bathroom – it’s just not my thing.”