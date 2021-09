From left, Judith Cascio and her husband, Jim, of Hartford and their friend Karen Samide of Waterford chat Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Waterford Town Beach, with lifeguard Isabelle Bove-Dumin keeping watch in the background. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Waterford — Tuesday was a far cry from Sunday's conditions, when Tropical Storm Henri blew through the region.

Judith Cascio and her husband, Jim, of Hartford and their friend Karen Samide of Waterford were visiting Tuesday at Waterford Town Beach, as lifeguard Isabelle Bove-Dumin kept watch over the water.

Jim Cascio said he and his wife once lived in the area and they came to the beach because of the beautiful sunny weather.