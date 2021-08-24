Cancel
NFL

Budda Baker Speaks About NFL Top-100 Ranking

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 7 days ago
As the preseason begins to wrap up, you'll see a myriad of power rankings for players, coaches, teams and more. It's just the nature of the business, and the NFL's annual top 100 list, composed of only votes from the players, is no exception.

A handful of Arizona Cardinals made the list, which has yet to be fully revealed with the league's top 10 players awaiting their fate later this week. Cardinals safety Budda Baker was voted as the league's top player at his position (19th overall), while guys such as quarterback Kyler Murray (39th) and defensive end J.J. Watt (66th) also heard their name called.

When it comes to players openly talking about the list, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he hasn't heard his guys speak too often on it, but was happy to see Baker land high on the list.

"I don't (hear the talk) as much. But I know it means a lot coming from their peers," said Kingsbury. "I know those do carry weight in our locker room, and it's a great honor for him (Baker). He's earned it. He's played at an incredible level the two years we've been here and I expect him just to get better and better."

Baker took the high road when speaking about his ranking, where he jumped from spot No. 97 on last season's list.

"It was definitely cool. For me, I don't really let that stuff get to me. It's definitely a blessing," said Baker.

"I'm definitely glad to have players on different teams think of me very highly and I appreciate that a lot. But for me, I'm just thinking about this team and what we can do better to win each game, take it day by day, week by week and get to that playoff spot. Because that's at the end of the day what we're trying to do and go farther."

That was of course before being asked about his Madden 22 ratings, along with where he believed he should be on the NFL's top 100 list.

"I would say both of them are a little inaccurate," said Baker with a smile on his face.

"(My) Madden rating should be 99, I feel like. I should be top five in the top 100. But at the end of the day, it's a blessing to see what these guys put me at, and it's a great starting point. But for me, I'm just trying to work on getting better each and every day. All of that stuff will take care of itself."

His teammate, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, was named as a top-10 finalist for the list once again. The remaining 10 players, counting down to one, will be revealed this Saturday.

Baker hopes to find himself in the same shoes as Hopkins on next year's list. For now, however, Baker can appreciate the leap he made in the rankings and how his peers value him.

All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

