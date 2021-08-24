Cancel
No One Impressed Charlie Watts, Not Even the Stones

By Rob Sheffield
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will never be a world without Charlie Watts, because his backbeat changed how the world sounds. The Rolling Stones’ legendary drummer got away with nothing but boss moves, for just about 60 years. For me, the Charlie mystique is all there in his five-second drum intro from “Let It Bleed.” It’s one of the Stones’ best tunes, yet it’s nothing but the band listening to Charlie play. Mick just tries to keep up with him, while the guitars try to keep up with Mick, but Charlie is the guy everybody else is working hard to impress. He made the Stones great by conceding nothing to them.

#Rock Band#Hard Rock#The Rolling Stones#Rock Roll#Brace
What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
963kklz.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicPosted by
The Independent

The heartwarming routine Charlie Watts had at every hotel he stayed in

Charlie Watts drew a sketch of every bed he ever slept in.The Rolling Stones drummer, 80, started the drawings in 1968 while on tour and did it right up until his death, on Tuesday (24 August).Watts told Rolling Stone: “I make a sketch of every bedroom I sleep in. I’ve sketched every bed I’ve slept in on tour since about 1968.”He later elaborated on why it became a hobby for him, telling Sue Lawley on Desert Island Discs: “It’s a diary. Now I can’t miss one because it’s like ruining ‘a day in the life of’. So I just...
Gossip Cop

Mick Jagger Welcoming Baby No. 9 With Longtime Girlfriend?

Has Mick Jagger welcomed a ninth child? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Jagger getting married to his longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and having a new baby. Let’s look back on this story to see what ended up happening. ‘Time Ain’t On His Side’. The Globe reported...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing emergency operation

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80, just weeks after pulling out of the legendary band’s U.S. tour following an emergency operation. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
NME

Bill Wyman pays tribute to Charlie Watts: “You were like a brother to me”

Bill Wyman has shared a heartfelt tribute to his former Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts after the drummer died yesterday aged 80. Wyman was the Stones’ bassist from their formation in 1962 up to his announced departure in 1993, although he had already quit the band after the 1989–90 ‘Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle’ tours.
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.

