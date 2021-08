Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer announced that Trevor Lawrence will start the Sept. 12 season opener in Houston against the Texans, as well as Sunday’s preseason finale in Dallas against the Cowboys. Said Meyer: “We wanted him to earn it, as we do with every position. We felt he has, after [Monday] night’s performance was — it was good, obviously not great. We didn’t run the ball very well. I kind of in my mind had that [deadline] after the second preseason [game] that we kind of have to get someone ready to play in three weeks.” Meyer said he told the team of the quarterback decision, and said the reaction from the team was positive.