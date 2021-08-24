Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Find Strong Stocks for the Fall with this First Profit Screener

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 9 days ago

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched fresh heights to start the week and both indexes broke yet another set of new highs on Tuesday, while the Dow continued its journey higher to come within touching distance of its previous records. The positivity comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#U S Economy#Screener#Dow#The Federal Reserve#Wmt#Target#Fed#First Profit#Uber Technologies#Uber Rrb Inc#The Boeing Company#Zacks Investment Research#Nflx#Amzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

AB Inbev Falls on JPMorgan Downgrade

Investing.com – Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) stock traded more than 2% lower in Thursday’s premarket following a downgrade by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) to ‘underweight’ from ‘neutral’. The bank now has a target price of $57, 8.5% below Wednesday's closing price of $62.29. According to analyst Celine Pannuti, raw material costs are...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Barratt Developments FY profits surge amid 'strong' demand

In the year to 30 June, pre-tax profit rose to £812.2m from £491.8m the year before, with revenues up 40.7% at £4.8bn. Meanwhile, total completions were 36.8% higher at 17,243. The company declared a dividend of 29.4p per share, having not paid one in 2020 and up from a dividend...
Stocksinvesting.com

World Fuel Services (INT) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Corporation INT has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon. That is because INT recently saw a Hammer Chart Pattern which can signal that the stock is nearing a bottom. What is a Hammer Chart Pattern?. A hammer chart...
Stocksinvesting.com

Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Bancolombia (CIB)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) S.A. CIB is a financial services provider that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well. These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that...
Stocksinvesting.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Sell Rating for C3ai

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Sell rating on C3ai on Thursday, setting a price target of $45, which is approximately 15.27% below the present share price of $53.11. Singh expects C3ai to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.24 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Solar Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 50% or More

Government incentives and tax rebates for installing solar panels and meeting net-zero carbon emission goals are expected to continue driving the solar industry’s growth. Therefore, Wall Street analysts are placing huge bets on fundamentally sound solar stocks. They expect the shares of quality players in this space, Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Beam Global (BEEM), to rally by more than 50% in price. So, read on.With the introduction of the federal solar investment tax credit (ITC), which provides a 26% tax credit for systems installed in 2020 - 2022, more homeowners have been encouraged to install solar panels. Although supply constraints in critical components, such as copper, semiconductors, and other metals, have affected installations, higher demand driven by the residential home renovation boom should keep prices high.
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures Rise 50 Pts; Jobless Claims Eyed Ahead of Payrolls

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen edging higher at the open Thursday, but gains are likely to be limited ahead of the release of more important employment data, with the Federal Reserve’s tapering plans at the forefront of investors’ thoughts. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract...
Businessinvesting.com

Ida Batters NYC, Jobless Claims, China's Tech Squeeze - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The remnants of Hurrricane Ida batters New York and southern New England. Jobless claims data will provide the latest snapshot of the labor market ahead of Friday's payrolls report. The euro and cryptocurrencies make further gains against the dollar, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gives ground in the fight over payment processing, and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) pays the price of Beijing's push to reduce inequality. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 2nd September.
Marketsinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, EU Stocks Edge Up; Dollar Slips, Gold, Oil Gain

Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 futures traded slightly higher on Thursday morning ahead of key US employment data due to be released on Friday which will give insight into the state of the country's economic recovery. Yields and the dollar traded lower. Global Financial Affairs. The importance of tomorrow's...
Stocksinvesting.com

Cameco Stock Seems To Have Finally Turned A Corner

Uranium spot prices are on the verge of breaking above $34/lb, up over 80% from the bottom of $18/lb reached in late-2016. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), as one of the world’s top uranium producers, is now seeing its stock price rising in tandem. Yesterday, it closed at $19.16 after reaching $21.95 in June.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 “Perfect 10” Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.92%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods , IT and Consumer Durables sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 0.92% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index climbed 0.90%.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Trades To Get In On FuboTV Growth As It Adds Sports Betting Capacity

Investors are pleased about the upcoming launch of the Fubo Sportsbook app. We’re bullish on FUBO stock, which could move toward $35 in the coming weeks. Investors in the sports-focused streaming platform FuboTv (NYSE:FUBO) have had a choppy year so far. Year-to-date, FUBO stock is up about 4%. However, the shares have lost more than 53% since December 2020, when they hit an all-time high of $62.29. FuboTV’s market capitalization stands at $4.1 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

Hillrom Jumps as Baxter Buys Medical Equipment Maker for $12.4 Billion

Investing.com – Hillrom stock (NYSE:HRC) traded 4.4% higher and Baxter (NYSE:BAX) 0.5% up in Thursday’s premarket as the two companies agreed to combine. As per the terms, Baxter will pay $156 for each share of Hillrom, a 7.5% premium to the stock’s closing on Wednesday. That assigns the company an equity value of $10.5 billion, and a total enterprise value including debt of $12.4 billion.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 02.09.21

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, dragged down by broad based losses in banking and pharmaceutical sector stocks. Absa (JO: ABGJ ) Group, Nedbank Group (JO: NEDJ ) and Capitec Bank (JO: CPIJ ) Holdings shed 3.2%, 2.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Pharmaceutical companies, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (JO: APNJ...
Stocksinvesting.com

CMC Markets PLC (CMCX)

London Markets: Spreadbetter and online dealer CMC Markets tumbles in London as it warns of slower trading. Summer doldrums for markets has prompted a warning from one online spreadbetter and trader in London. ByInvesting.com-8 hours ago. By Peter NurseInvesting.com -- European stock markets traded largely unchanged Thursday, with investors displaying...
Stocksinvesting.com

Oil stocks push European bourses higher, SOBI leads gains

(Reuters) -European shares closed higher on Thursday as expectations of improving economic growth supported oil stocks, while drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) was the top performer on the STOXX 600 after accepting an $8 billion takeover offer. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, with oil stocks adding 1.8% as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy