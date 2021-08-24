Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Pride on display: LGBTQ+ community gets ready to celebrate in Green Bay | WFRV

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a pretty hot day on Friday to be standing on a ladder in the sun, but volunteers at Napalese Lounge in Green Bay said they want the place to look its best for the upcoming Weekend of Pride.“It’s an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and really celebrate our talents and our presence in Green Bay,” explains Justis Tenpenny, Communications Director for the Pride Event.One of those talents will be revealed with the unveiling of a mural painted on the east side of Napalese’s building.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Society
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Lgbtq#Lgbtq Community#The Pride Event#Uwgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy