Pride on display: LGBTQ+ community gets ready to celebrate in Green Bay | WFRV

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a pretty hot day on Friday to be standing on a ladder in the sun, but volunteers at Napalese Lounge in Green Bay said they want the place to look its best for the upcoming Weekend of Pride.“It’s an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and really celebrate our talents and our presence in Green Bay,” explains Justis Tenpenny, Communications Director for the Pride Event.One of those talents will be revealed with the unveiling of a mural painted on the east side of Napalese’s building.