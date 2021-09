Maggie Flecknoe, CW39 Houston morning anchor and host of Houston Happens, said “yes” to Jeff Cooney. Their first date was to watch the Astros in the World Series. The Astros weren’t the only winners. On their first anniversary, they escaped to Tulum, where he proposed during a romantic dinner on the beach at sunset. Maggie was completely surprised – not an easy feat for an inquisitive journalist. Maggie and Jeff will marry in November at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, followed by a reception at Royal Oaks Country Club. After their honeymoon, Maggie and Jeff, a subcontracts supervisor with KBR, will live in their new home. Maggie said, “I love to report on a good love story and feel blessed to share my own.”