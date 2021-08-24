Walgreens now offering flu shots nationwide
DEERFIELD, Ill. – Walgreens announced on Tuesday that it now offering flu shots for everyone ages 3 and up by walk-in or appointment at more than 9,000 store locations nationwide to help protect communities from vaccine-preventable illnesses such as influenza. This year’s flu season coincides with the return to many in-person school, work, travel and social activities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this increased face-to-face interaction may result in an active flu season.www.chaindrugreview.com
