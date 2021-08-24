Cancel
El Salvador builds Bitcoin infrastructure ahead of full-scale adoption

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its move to make Bitcoin legal tender, El Salvador is putting infrastructures in place to make the transition as smooth as possible. According to President Nayib Bukele, El Salvadorians will be able to convert their crypto to fiat once the Bitcoin Law takes effect on September 7. To this effect, there will be 200 automated teller machines and 50 branches that will allow residents to convert their Bitcoin into U.S. dollars from the said date.

