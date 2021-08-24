Disney+ drops first trailer for Billie Eilish concert special

Billie Eilish brought the (virtual) house down on The Tonight Show with a cathartic performance of “Happier Than Ever,” a track off of her latest album of the same name. The song, which starts out as a gentle acoustic ballad and descends into angry anthemic rock, is more or less made for live performance. Backed by her brother, Finneas, Eilish sings/screams, “I’d never treat me this shitty / You made me hate this city.” It’s a powerful performance made all the more effective by Eilish’s palpable fury. The singer also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to chat about her upcoming world tour, as well as the success of her album, which just broke records as the best vinyl debut week ever. Not for nothing, she later told Fallon that, according to her synesthesia, he is a “vertical brown rectangle.” Makes sense to us!