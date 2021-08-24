Cancel
Disney+ drops first trailer for Billie Eilish concert special

By Pamela Gocobachi
hypable.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a taste for what you can expect from the Billie Eilish Disney+ cinematic concert experience by checking out the first official trailer for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles below!. Coming up next, for Billie Eilish, the Grammy Award winning artist is set to make a...

www.hypable.com

ComicsNME

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Disney+ anime series drops new trailer

The first trailer for the new Disney+ anime series Star Wars: Visions has been released – check it out below. Visions is an anthology series which will feature seven different stories from leading Japanese anime studios. It will be released next month. “Visions will be a series of animated short...
Complex

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tops Billboard for Second Week, Nas’ ‘King’s Disease II’ Finishes Third

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is spending a second consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Happier Than Ever moved 85,000 equivalent album units, a 64 percent decline from the previous week, when her sophomore effort debuted with the fifth-largest week of 2021. It’s only the second album this year to spend its first two weeks at No. 1, joining Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.
Theater & DanceBillboard

More of Billie Eilish's First-Ever Chat With Steve Carell Is Coming to 'The Office Deep Dive' Podcast

Her extended conversation with Carell & host Brian Baumgartner premieres Tuesday on the iHeartRadio podcast. The Office superfan and pop superstar Billie Eilish "met" her idol Steve Carell last year during a podcast chat with his co-star Brian Baumgartner -- and now you'll be able to hear even more of their first conversation on iHeartRadio's "The Office Deep Dive With Brian Baumgartner."
UPI News

Billie Eilish releases live performance of 'Male Fantasy' with Finneas

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, perform "Male Fantasy" live in a new video that was uploaded to the singer's official YouTube channel. Eilish sings the track with Finneas playing guitar inside of a darkly lit and vintage-looking bedroom in the clip. "'Cause I loved you...
Billboard

Billie Eilish Delivers Smoky Cover of 'I'm in the Mood for Love' for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Billie Eilish presents a breathtaking cover of Julie London's version of "I'm in the Mood for Love" during her visit to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Sitting on stools, the 19-year-old superstar and her brother/collaborator Finneas perform a swoon-worthy rendition of the original 1935 classic, which was composed by Jimmy McHugh and written by Dorothy Fields. Fitting in theme with the vintage photo shoots for her latest LP Happier Than Ever, Eilish commands the empty stage like an old soul with her drawn-out, silky vocals.
Musicarcamax.com

Review: An album about fame? Yawn. But Billie Eilish upends cliches on sumptuous 'Happier Than Ever'

Billie Eilish has some answers to the question on her disquieting new album, "Happier Than Ever," and despite that title they're hardly advertisements for the journey. In one song she laments the relentless scrutiny of her physical appearance; in another she describes the strangers — "They're usually deranged" — who show up uninvited at her door. Even the people she allows into her rarefied air now pose a threat: "Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn't stay," she sings, "On his way out, made him sign an NDA."
nowdecatur.com

Billie Eilish Is Literally Dreaming About Her Sold-Out Tour

Billie Eilish is literally dreaming about her sold-out tour. She told Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show that she’s had 6 dreams about it so far. She said, “It’s been so long. I can’t wait.”. Eilish starts doing a few dates next month and then her full-scale arena tour...
defpen

Billie Eilish Adds DUCKWRTH, WILLOW & Jessie Reyez To ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour

Best-selling artist Billie Eilish has added DUCKWRTH to her upcoming “Happier Than Ever” tour. This fall, the impeccable duo will make stops in Birmingham, Nashville, Louisville, Detroit, Chicago and several other cities in March and early April. Also, Billie Eilish plans to feature artists like WILLOW, Arlo Parks, Jessie Reyez, Jungle and Girl In Red throughout the tour.
femalefirst.co.uk

Billie Eilish adds extra date to tour

Billie Eilish has added an extra gig at London's The O2 next year due to "overwhelming demand". Billie Eilish has added an extra date to her extensive 'Happier Than Ever World Tour'. The Grammy-winner - who was forced to axe her 2020 'Where Do We Go?' World Tour' due to...
Vogue Magazine

Did Billie Eilish Just Get a Bob?

A hair chameleon if ever there was one, Billie Eilish never sits with one hairstyle for too long; instead, she keeps things exciting. That time she dyed her previously black and green hair platinum blonde, for one, nearly broke the internet. And her last look, the wolf cut, spurred a whole craze for what was previously a niche hairstyle.
MusicVulture

Billie Eilish Brings ‘Happier Than Ever’ to The Tonight Show

Billie Eilish brought the (virtual) house down on The Tonight Show with a cathartic performance of “Happier Than Ever,” a track off of her latest album of the same name. The song, which starts out as a gentle acoustic ballad and descends into angry anthemic rock, is more or less made for live performance. Backed by her brother, Finneas, Eilish sings/screams, “I’d never treat me this shitty / You made me hate this city.” It’s a powerful performance made all the more effective by Eilish’s palpable fury. The singer also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to chat about her upcoming world tour, as well as the success of her album, which just broke records as the best vinyl debut week ever. Not for nothing, she later told Fallon that, according to her synesthesia, he is a “vertical brown rectangle.” Makes sense to us!
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Billie Eilish Says Making This Music Video Was A 'Peak Life Experience'

Billie Eilish has directed a handful of her own music videos of them, and they're all chilling masterpieces, but nothing's quite like the visuals for the title track off her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. A week after proclaiming "THIS IS MY FAVORITE SONG AND FAVORITE VIDEO EVER" on Instagram, the young star doubled down and called making the video "an incredible peak life experience" while sharing behind the scenes photos from the shoot.
NME

Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ on ‘Fallon’

Billie Eilish has given a performance of the title track to her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Eilish performed in a separate set to Fallon, flanked by her brother Finneas on guitar and a drummer, in front of a projection of clouds. Once...
103GBF

Watch Maneskin Turn Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend’ Into Rock Anthem

Maneskin continue to turn heads, with the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winners showing their pretty adept at taking a pop hit and putting their own rock influence stamp on it to the delight of a festival crowd. The group pulled off this feat, bringing a little more edge to Billie Eilish's 2019 single "Bury a Friend."

