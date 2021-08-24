Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Slow? Fast? Nighttime? Here Are 10 Leashes Perfect For Any Type Of Dog Walk

By Chris Clayton
WacoTrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeashing your dog is important, not just to keep them from harm but to ensure that you're compliant with the regulations of your municipality. From energetic puppies to sedate older dogs and teacup sizes to ones that are nearly as big as you are, dogs come in so many shapes and sizes, and leashes do, too. Finding the right leash for your puppy depends on when you take your walks, as well as the dog's temperament.

wacotrib.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Mental_Floss

Here's How Often You Should Walk Your Dog

Everyone knows that dogs need exercise, and plenty of it. If they’re not burning off their excitable canine energy going for walks, then they’re going to burn it digging up your yard, sprinting after baths, or tearing your house into tufts of furniture foam. One might even speculate that Dormie, the dog once put on a literal trial for cat murder in 1921, wasn’t walked enough.
Petsparentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
Petskoamnewsnow.com

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
Animalsfloridasportsman.com

Dog Walk

Last night when I took my pooch for her evening constitutional, saw a coupla things..... 1st, right up the street from home, this young lady came out of an area where I frequently walk my dog. Haven't seen her boyfriend yet, but I've seen some huge tracks in there. He must be a very big boy.
PetsPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Can Your Dog Have Seasonal Allergies? Yep, And It’s Bad This Year

We have yet to have a weekend camping this year where there hasn't been some sort of incident take place. We had our dog with who is a large Shepsky mix (German Shephard and Husky), and she was doing a lot of scratching. We were in a new place for her at my uncle's farm in central Minnesota. She was enjoying running around freely in the grass and outdoors but within a few hours she started to scratch and gnaw on her legs and body.
PetsPopular Science

Best dog pen: Keep your pup safe and happy in these versatile containers

No matter the breed, size, age, or shape of your dog, if he smells a chipmunk… he’s probably going to run for that chipmunk. Whether you are indoors, outdoors, or on the road, dog pens are an essential tool for pets and pet owners alike. They can safely keep a mischievous puppy from chasing other animals or gnawing on the living-room furniture, provide an exercise space as a dog run, or help with obedience or anti-anxiety training. Whether you’re searching for a dog pen for your living room, backyard, or to take on the road, here’s how to find the best option for you and your furry friend.
Petspetguide.com

Best Leashes For Shorkies

Your Shorkie is the perfect mix of Shih Tzu and Yorkshire Terrier and you want to show him off. Here are the best leashes for Shorkies that we’ve found. 1. Editor’s Pick: BronzeDog Leather Training Lead. It starts as a trainer for small puppies but for designer breeds like Shorkies,...
Petspethelpful.com

How to Train Your Dog to Hike/Walk Off-Leash

Written by Howie with help from Dr Joanna Woodnutt, a UK-based veterinarian, who has read the article and approved its accuracy. We love to think that everyone would enjoy the company of a four-legged buddy while on a trail. But that is not the reality. Nature trails attract all manner of people, and everyone has the right to enjoy the outdoors without fear or annoyance. You could fancy a leash-free hike with your dog, but it could irk or scare other hikers.
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

This $20 Pet Grooming Kit Attaches Right to Your Vacuum to Make Brushing Your Furry Friend a Breeze

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Regularly grooming your pet is the best way to ensure your home isn't covered in a layer of fur, but ironically, regularly grooming your pet usually means covering your home in a layer of fur. If you've tried everything — including deshedding combs that promise easy cleanup, self-cleaning brushes, and more — and nothing seems to rid your carpets and couches of loose hair, it's time to try the Penn-Plax VacGroom Pet Grooming and Shedding Vacuum Attachment.
Petspaddlingmag.com

How To Choose The Perfect Life Jacket For Your Dog

When it’s time for adventure, you know who wants to join. Whether or not your pup is a natural water dog, a canine life jacket is a wise choice. Not all dogs are natural-born swimmers, and even good swimmers can get tired. A PFD promises peace of mind and can keep an accident from turning into a tragedy.
Petsvelillum.com

How To Make Your Backyard Perfect for Your Dog

When you have a dog, you’ll want to make their life as easy, comfortable, and enjoyable as possible. That means, among other things, giving them a good outside space to use as they need to. Of course, this is not as easy as just opening the back door and letting the dog roam around the yard; really, it’s far better to make that backyard perfect for your dog. However, it’s simple to make your dog’s backyard safe and enjoyable. Here are some ways to do it.
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PetsPosted by
Family Handyman

How To Get Dog and Cat Pee Out of Carpet

Maybe the new puppy or kitty you brought home hasn’t learned the rules yet. Or maybe your housebroken pet had an accident. As most pet owners know, accidents do happen. And sometimes it may not be an accident. After all, dogs and cats are biologically wired to communicate through their urine — marking territory, among other behaviors. That means even pets with generally good house manners may be leaving an important message. It’s just not for you.
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PetsApartment Therapy

The Biggest Mistake Dog Owners Can Make When Returning to the Office After a Year at Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re a dog owner and you’ve spent any part of the past year and a half working, living, and decompressing primarily at home, you’ve likely spent time wondering what will happen to your dog once you start venturing out into the world again. You’re not alone: Pet adoptions were on the rise during shelter-in-place orders, and your dog has likely gotten very used to having you around.
Petsromper.com

Halloween-Themed Dog Names Perfect For October Pups

There only thing that could be even scarier than getting a dog when you already have little kids is giving that dog a Halloween-inspired name. Whether you’re welcoming a furry family member into your home this October (godspeed) or you just love the creepiest holiday of the year, you’ll want to know about these 18 Halloween dog names, perfect for your October-born (or October-gotcha) pup.
PetsPosted by
Best Life

Never Bring These Plants Into Your Home If You Have Pets

Plants are the perfect piece of decor to add some color to your space and liven up any room. It's not just about aesthetics, though. Plants have a number of benefits, from calming your mood to improving air quality. But that doesn't mean all greenery is created equal: There are a handful of common house plants that can be toxic for your pets. Read on to make sure you're keeping your furry friends protected by not purchasing any of these for your home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy