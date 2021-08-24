Cancel
‘This Is A Massive F*** Up’: Team Organizing Private Flights Out Of Afghanistan Says The Biden Administration Has Been An ‘Impediment’ To Their Evacuations

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 7 days ago

A team coordinating privately chartered flights out of Afghanistan exclusively told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they’ve received no support from the Biden administration in trying to get Americans and vulnerable Afghans out of the country and that it’s been an ‘impediment’ to their efforts. Former Republican Virginia Congressman...

MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
U.S. Politicsfloridianpress.com

Families Of Fallen Service Members Angrily Slams Biden As ‘Dementia-Ridden Piece Of Crap’ Following Private Meeting

Some of the family members of the 13 fallen U.S. troops killed in Thursday’s suicide bombing terror attack in Kabul airport are expressing their anger and outrage with “dementia-ridden piece of crap” President Biden, whom they hold solely responsible for the death of their loved ones, saying the private meeting Sunday was scripted and a “total disregard” to the fallen American service members.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Gen. Keane: Biden's national security adviser made a 'stunning' admission

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Gen, Jack Keane said Monday that national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a "stunning" admission on CNN when he said that terrorists in Afghanistan are looking to gain the ability to attack U.S. soil. Keane told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that Sullivan "provided the justification" for why President Biden needs to leave a contingent of American troops in the country.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Gutfeld: Calling Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan a success is like 'polishing a turd'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said that calling President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal a success would be like "polishing a turd" in an appearance on "The Five" Monday. Gutfeld made the comment moments after Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown in the country, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

The State Department is embarrassing itself

There are plenty of failures involved in President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, but are there any that are more embarrassing than the State Department?. State Department officials are still droning on about what the Taliban need to do to earn “international recognition.” State Department spokesman Ned Price had a list of things the Taliban need to do to “meet its commitments and obligations,” including “respecting basic rights of people.”
Politicscitizensjournal.us

DeSantis Demands Answers From Biden Administration On ‘Self-Imposed’ Afghanistan Crisis

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 31, 2021. Tags: Afghanistan, ensure the safe evacuation, Floridians, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Mary Margaret Olohan, The Daily Caller New Foundation. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded answers from President Joe Biden’s administration Monday regarding Floridians still trapped in Afghanistan, according to a letter obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden's stubborn ignorance cost American lives in Afghanistan

The Biden administration has tried to pin the blame on former President Donald Trump and the foolish deal he struck with the Taliban last year for the disaster in Afghanistan. But a new Washington Post report detailing the decisions made by Biden’s team leading up to the fall of Kabul confirms that President Joe Biden is the only one responsible for the foreign policy disaster that has left 13 U.S. soldiers dead and hundreds of Americans stranded behind enemy lines.

