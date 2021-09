Playground Games announced during the Xbox conference at Gamescom 2021 a new themed Xbox controller with motifs of the gunpowder fireworks that are launched during the Festival Horizon of Forza Horizon 5. The fifth installment of the English studio’s driving saga has been the main protagonist of the event, which has left us the official art of the game with its four emblem cars, an extended gameplay of 8 minutes and, to make matters worse , we were able to chat with Mike Brown, director of the title. If you like the controller, you can get hold of it this November 9.