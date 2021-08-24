The Apple Client-Side Scanning System
Washington, D.C.’s cyber policy summer was disrupted earlier in August by an announcement from Apple. In an effort to stem the tide of child sexual abuse materials (CSAMs) that are flooding across the cyber network (and it really is a flood), Apple announced a new client-side scanning (CSS) system that would scan the pictures that iPhone users upload to the cloud for CSAM and, ultimately, make reports about those uploads available to law enforcement for action. The new policy may also have been a partial response to criticism of Apple’s device encryption policies that have frustrated law enforcement.www.lawfareblog.com
