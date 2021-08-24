Forza Horizon 5 shows off its official art with a spectacular new gameplay trailer
Forza Horizon 5 has been shown in style during the Xbox conference at Gamescom 2021. The long-awaited driving title from Playground Games has taken the opportunity to show, in addition to a gameplay trailer from 8 minutes packed with action, environments and vehicles, a special semi-transparent Xbox controller with yellow, blue, white and more colors. And yes, we already have the two official cover cars of the title: Mercedes AMG One from 2021 and the Ford Bronco Badlands 2021.marketresearchtelecast.com
