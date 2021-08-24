Cancel
Video Games

Forza Horizon 5 shows off its official art with a spectacular new gameplay trailer

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForza Horizon 5 has been shown in style during the Xbox conference at Gamescom 2021. The long-awaited driving title from Playground Games has taken the opportunity to show, in addition to a gameplay trailer from 8 minutes packed with action, environments and vehicles, a special semi-transparent Xbox controller with yellow, blue, white and more colors. And yes, we already have the two official cover cars of the title: Mercedes AMG One from 2021 and the Ford Bronco Badlands 2021.

Video GamesVideogamer.com

Forza Horizon 5 reveals full map of Mexico ahead of November launch

Developer Playground Games has shown off the full Mexico-inspired map you’ll be racing around in the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. The reveal was part of this week’s Forza Let’s ¡Go! broadcast. As creative director on the game Mike Brown lets us know, the map is 50% bigger than that of Forza Horizon 4. Among its many distinguishing features include the longest highway seen yet in a Forza Horizon game, as well as the previously revealed volcano.
Video GamesCNET

Forza Horizon 5 impresses at Gamescom 2021 gameplay preview

Microsoft Studios and Playground Games gave us another peek at Forza Horizon 5 at Gamescom 2021 this week. The previewed gameplay consists of the opening "showcase" mission that players will experience when starting Horizon 5 for the first time. The Forza series is somewhat known for setting an epic tone with its intro sequences and Horizon 5, it seems, will be no exception.
Video GamesComicBook

Forza Horizon 5 Reveals World Map

Prior to its launch in just a few short months, developer Playground Games has today revealed the new full map of Mexico that players will be able to traverse in Forza Horizon 5. As expected, the map itself is much larger than the location that was seen in the last entry in the series, Forza Horizon 4, and also seems to show off that there will be many more biomes to explore this time around.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

New trailer for the game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: this is its Versus Mode

Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have shown a new extended trailer of four minutes of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Honikami, the highly anticipated arena fighter with which they hope to captivate one of the most rapidly successful manganime of the last decades. Planned for this October 15th in the West, this footage shows us in detail the way against; where you will also find the online mode.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Playground Games Shares First Look at Forza Horizon 5’s Map

While racing fans are still waiting on any sort of news for the upcoming Forza Motorsport, Playground Games took the stage back at Microsoft’s E3 press conference to announce the latest entry in the open world spin-off series. One of the highlights of the Forza Horizon series has always been...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Leaked Halo Infinite audio file hints at possible battle royale

Although it’s been confirmed that Halo Infinite won’t feature a battle royale mode at launch, data miners have discovered a voice line that hints at its arrival. Although the battle royale genre has taken gaming by storm, two of 2021’s biggest releases have confirmed that they won’t feature a BR at launch: Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite. Many top streamers have called this a mistake, but the developers appear keen to only feature the classic multiplayer experiences.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are 16 minutes of new gameplay footage for Tales of Arise

GameInformer has shared a new video, showing 16 minutes of gameplay footage from Tales of Arise. This video shows off the game’s early Lord Balseph boss fight. Thus, and if you don’t want to know much about that particular fight, you should simply skip it. Tales of Arise is an...
Video GamesInverse

Halo Infinite battle royale leaks reveal the first worthy threat to Warzone

Halo Infinite might be getting a battle royale mode, and if so, it could pose the first real threat to Call of Duty: Warzone. As spotted by ResetEra user DukeBlueBall and relayed by Video Games Chronicle, a data-mined Halo Infinite technical preview file features a clip that sounds exactly like the game’s announcer saying the words “battle royale.”
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
Video GamesGamespot

Pokemon Diamond And Pearl Remakes Show Off New And Improved Gameplay Features

During today's Pokemon Presents showcase, Nintendo revealed more details on its upcoming remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. While Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl don't stray too far from the traditional pocket monster formula, they do have a few modern updates pulled from more recent games in the series like Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.

