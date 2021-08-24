‘Psychonauts 2’ is a gorgeous, big-hearted exploration of mental health

You never know what’s going on inside somebody else’s head—unless you’re a Psychonaut. The secret squad of psychic agents at the heart of Double Fine’s cult series make a living protecting the world from paranormal threats, and when they aren’t on a mission, there’s nothing they love more than diving into each other’s brains for a little look-see. They just slap a tiny door onto the back of somebody’s noggin and then their astral self dives right in. You’ll travel into the heads of several people in Psychonauts 2, helping them overcome their fears, anxieties, and insecurities, and hopefully putting them on a path towards healing. Along the way you might find yourself genuinely caring for some of these broken characters and their histories of grief and self-doubt. That’s the goal, at least, one that the game easily achieves. Psychonauts 2 is a hilarious, warm-hearted, all-ages platformer that does a better job of exploring real human emotions than any grim, pretentious, AAA cinematic game.