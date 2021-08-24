Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

‘Psychonauts 2’ is a gorgeous, big-hearted exploration of mental health

By Lewis Gordon
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsychonauts 2, a multi-hyphenate action-platformer-comedy-adventure, is a rare video game genuinely interested in people — and not just the protagonist or player. It’s about a youngster with psychic abilities named Razputin ‘Raz’ Aquato who must solve a mystery at an international psychic espionage organization. In doing so, you, the player, delve into the minds of its cast of eccentric characters. You literally explore their subjective mental landscapes rendered in fabulous idiosyncratic detail albeit shaped by troubling insecurities. I was reminded as much of Pixar’s emotionally charged, interior adventure Inside Out as I was 3D entries in the Mario series. The best parts of it feel singularly open-hearted, exploring situations and feelings that we can all relate to, even if not all of us have experienced them directly. It stirs the soul as much as it tickles the brain.

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schafer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium Health#Game Design#Game Mechanics#Double Fine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pixar
Related
Mental HealthDr Frank Lipman

Can Microdosing Help Mental Health?

Research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs has gained traction in recent years, as indicated by the popularity of journalist Michael Pollan’s 2018 bestseller How to Change Your Mind. Studies have largely focused on psilocybin (the active compound in “magic mushrooms”), MDMA (also known as ecstasy), and LSD. The...
ComicsAnime News Network

MangaGamer Licenses Love Sweets, Seventh Lair Visual Novels

MangaGamer announced during its Otakon panel on Saturday that it has licensed the Love Sweets, Seventh Lair, Namaiki Dark Elf Sisters, and Erovoice! visual novels. The company also announced preorder openings for Uchikano - Living With My Girlfriend, which launches on August 26. Love Sweets (pictured above) is a visual...
Mental HealthThrive Global

The power of mindset, meditation and mental health

Looking after the mental health and wellbeing of the people under your charge has always been an important priority for a leader – and after the challenges of the past year it’s now more crucial than ever. The pandemic’s devastating impact on mental health is well documented, so creating an environment and processes that support wellbeing is top of any leader’s agenda. But, although people pay lip-service to it being important, how do you actually make sure that it really is part of the DNA of your organisation?
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health Guide for Nurses – 6 Tips for Battling Burnout

During these unprecedented times, healthcare facilities have gone into overdrive. With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations still rising, many facilities are teetering on the edge of being overwhelmed – or already are. Shortages of beds, ventilators, and oxygen tanks are a constant source of concern. They have forced several facilities to operate beyond their standard capacities.
Fort Worth, TXunthsc.edu

Mental Health Support through MySSP

Your success starts with great support Attending college or university is an exciting life experience. It can also be a time of change, adjustment and stress. My Student Support Program (My SSP) is here to help you succeed. Connect with us 24/7 for free, confidential mental health and wellbeing support.
Berkeley, CASFGate

Supportiv Deepens The Exploration Of Mental Health Struggles Of Marginalized Identities, Cultures, And Communities With Growing AMPLIFY Article Collection

BERKELEY, Calif. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Experiencing life as a marginalized community member impacts each individual’s mental health differently. There are too few voices speaking loudly about their lesser-known struggles, and not enough platforms amplifying those who do. Supportiv’s growing AMPLIFY article collection seeks to lift awareness of the interplay...
Mental Healthtwistedvoxel.com

Psychonauts 2: Hollis’ Mind Mental Connection Puzzle Solution

In Psychonauts 2, the second mind that Raz will venture into belongs to his instructor, Hollis Forsythe. Here is the solution to its mental connection puzzles. Hollis’ Mind will manifest in the form of a hospital with a morgue and other locations. Hollis was a doctor in the past so Raz can manipulate her mind to discover her darker secrets using the Mental Connection that he is taught by Hollis in the first class as an intern.
Books & LiteratureNature.com

Book Review: Lessons Learned From the Wayward Brain

When someone close to you develops signs of mental illness, you spring into detective mode. You ask questions, but the answers seem vague and incomplete. You scour your memory for any years-old signs, any warnings that might have seemed innocuous in the moment but raise red flags in retrospect. You...
Mental Healthfuncheap.com

On Psychedelic Integration and Existential Exploration

With the second renaissance and re-emergence of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, the general public and therapists alike are confronted with new areas of exploration, but with few systematic frameworks available. Questions surrounding legal access to care, ongoing criminalization, and medical restrictions to care limiting the therapies available, the immediate future of psychedelic-assisted therapy remains shrouded in uncertainty, even in the face of expanding interest. On the cusp of this new era-one of excitement but also uncertainty-one of many ways to explore this emerging landscape is through the lens of the psychospiritual and the therapeutic uses of psychedelics.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Psychonauts 2 Knows That Hurtin' Hearts Need Some Healin'

You never know what’s going on inside somebody else’s head—unless you’re a Psychonaut. The secret squad of psychic agents at the heart of Double Fine’s cult series make a living protecting the world from paranormal threats, and when they aren’t on a mission, there’s nothing they love more than diving into each other’s brains for a little look-see. They just slap a tiny door onto the back of somebody’s noggin and then their astral self dives right in. You’ll travel into the heads of several people in Psychonauts 2, helping them overcome their fears, anxieties, and insecurities, and hopefully putting them on a path towards healing. Along the way you might find yourself genuinely caring for some of these broken characters and their histories of grief and self-doubt. That’s the goal, at least, one that the game easily achieves. Psychonauts 2 is a hilarious, warm-hearted, all-ages platformer that does a better job of exploring real human emotions than any grim, pretentious, AAA cinematic game.
Mental Healthstreetsensemedia.org

The pandemic affected my mental health

Mental health has always been a topic I wanted to avoid, now I find myself opening up. During the early stages of the pandemic, I found myself thinking differently, wanting to do different things — like have a drink, which I don’t do anymore. But the hardest part was being alone. I cried a lot and went through stints of depression. During that time I thought about my family and how badly I wanted to be around them. The death of my parents and siblings always brought tears to my eyes.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Exploring the influence of complex trauma on mental health and cognitive function

New research from King's College London has explored whether different types of trauma confer the same risk of future mental illness, in the first study of its kind. The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, investigated the theory that traumas occurring at an early age, that involve interpersonal violence, and are repeated could represent a particularly detrimental type of trauma named complex trauma.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Psychonauts 2: How To Grapple Black Mental Connections | Traversal Guide

Early in Psychonauts 2, you’ll start to encounter special black Mental Connections that are impossible to reach. Mental Connections are “grapple points” — basically, allowing you to zip into them and travel to areas that are otherwise unreachable. You’ll unlock the Mental Connection power from Professor Forsythe very early in the game, then you’ll start running into these incredibly annoying progression blockers. Black Mental Connections are all totally optional, but you’ll need to use them if you want to reach every collectible in a brain.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Psychonauts 2 Mental World Collectible Guide: Nuggets of Wisdom

<< Return to the Main Mental World Collectible Hub >>. Nuggets of Wisdom are glowing, gold objects related to each individual that serve as the Psychonauts 2 Mental World equivalent of PSI Challenge Markers, as picking one up automatically increase your PSI rank by one, giving you an extra Intern Credit to spend on upgrades in the process.
Mental Healthkyma.com

New Fitbit to track mental health

The new Fitbit Charge 5 will be adding a helpful new feature. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Fitbit Charge 5 will be including a new feature that will track mental health. It will check heart rate while one sleeps and stress levels. The new Fitbit will start being shipped out in the...
Mental Healthsingletrackworld.com

Interview: TotalMTB and Mental Health Matters

Recently TotalMTB posted a new video as part of their #MentalHealthMatters campaign. The video features a lot of riders, industry people and mountain bikers. The aim is to raise awareness of the importance of looking after your mental health. Curious about the campaign, mental health and how it all ties...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Tales of Arise Latest Trailer Focuses On Rod Master Dohalim

A new Tales of Arise trailer has been released online, focusing on one of the game's main characters. The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on Dohalim, the Renan noble that joins Alphen and Shionne during their journey. Dohalim is a noble Renan who takes on his enemies...
Mental Healththis song is sick

Elohim Addresses Mental Health On Infectious Single “Go Through It”

Elohim has been a site favorite over the past few years with her diverse portfolio of electronic and alternative music. The singer, songwriter, musician, and producer has always had a unique vision for her sound in addition to throwing some unforgettable live concert experiences. She has just unveiled her latest EP, Journey To The Center Of Myself Vol. 2, and we’re here to feature the focus track, “Go Through It.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy