Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

The Benefits of facial massages, beyond the skin

womenworking.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacial massages have recently taken over social media by storm. Influencers on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and other sites have promoted the practice of facial massages by using jade or rose quartz rollers, gua sha, or by simply using their fingers to work oils and serums into their pores. According to...

www.womenworking.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Conditions#Skin Types#Facial Muscles#Massage#Influencers#Tiktok#Pinterest#Glebe Physio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
Skin CareBrit + Co

How to Stop Biting Your Nails for Good

Whether in childhood, through the angsty teen years, or when learning to adult, you've likely caught yourself biting your nails at some point or another. And, chances are, you might still be chewing on your nails at work, home, or watching a game. However, the nervous habit can and should be broken. Not only is it stopping you from wearing intricately designed nail trends, but it could actually lead to some pretty nasty infections too. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, “Chronic nail biting can leave you vulnerable to infection as you pass harmful bacteria and viruses from your mouth to your fingers and from your nails to your face and mouth." If you've needed an excuse to nip nibbling in the bud, there it is. Since quitting isn't always the easiest thing in the world, ahead we share four surefire ways to kick the habit for good.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the absolute best eczema creams for relieving dry, red and itchy skin

Approved by dermatologists with glowing reviews. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. If red, dry and itchy patches of skin sounds familiar to you then chances are you have eczema. Of course, those symptoms can apply to a whole range of skin conditions, but eczema is the most common conclusion. If you’ve already been diagnosed with eczema then you most likely have been on the hunt for the best eczema cream your entire life. It’s an ongoing struggle that so many people know all too well.
Skin Careverywellhealth.com

What Causes Scalp Tenderness?

A sore scalp or scalp sensitivity can be caused by a number of different health issues and other problems. Something as harmless as dermatitis can lead to scalp soreness, or something more serious, like an infection, may be the cause. If you’re wondering why your scalp is sore, read on to find out more about what could be causing it.
Behind Viral VideosHuffingtonPost

8 TikTok Skin Care Trends Dermatologists Warn You To Avoid

Skin care TikTok is having a moment. From influencers sharing their regimens to DIY hacks to expert breakdowns, there’s something for everyone. But dermatologists ― medical professionals who’ve dedicated their careers to treating skin ― aren’t on board with all of it. “It’s kind of a gift and a curse,”...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Brightening Hydration Facial Sprays

One of the newest facial sprays on the market is one from Mario Badescu that's boosted with clean ingredients with hydrating, plumping and brightening benefits. The Facial Spray with Aloe, Adaptogens and Coconut Water boasts a clean, vegan and skin-friendly formula that contains no alcohol, mineral oil, fragrance or parabens, which may irritate certain skin types.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Firming Luxury Facial Serums

Estée Lauder's Perfectionist Pro Serum boasts rapid firm + lift treatment with Acetyl Hexapeptide-8. Users will see an overall more youthful, lifted look when using this product. The fast-penetrating and breakthrough formula helps strengthen the skin's vital support network. The serum focuses on multiple facial zones include the jawline, cheeks, and stubborn laugh lines.
Skin Carevivaglammagazine.com

Dealing with pimples without damaging your skin

There are many reasons why you may get pimples (or breakouts), it is very common for men and women to get them at any point in their life. They could be caused by hormones, clogged pores, products that are not suited to your skin type or routines that are too harsh, to only name a few.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This New Facial Serum Trio With 1,000+ 5-Star Reviews May ‘Brighten and Tighten’ Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As the skincare market gets more and more competitive, it’s hard to decide which products will give the best results. While it’s challenging to remember what ingredients are ideal in a skincare product, there are harsh components that we know we don’t want such as parabens, phlates and synthetic fragrances that enlarge pores, dehydrate skin and irritate it.
Skin CareColumbus Telegram

Saving your skin

Age spots, leathery texture, sags and wrinkles — they're all telltale signs that you are neglecting your skin, the human body's largest organ. Skin is a complex cover of protective cells that people should never take for granted. While sunlight is the single biggest cause of serious skin disorders, it...
Electronicsgoodhousekeeping.com

The best LED face masks to use at home

If you've found yourself spending more time on your skincare routine, you may be looking at the latest developments involved in this, including trying at-home LED face masks. These machines aren't cheap — starting in the hundreds and reaching over £1000 — but they do have a number of skincare benefits, and are a great preventative method when it comes to the signs of premature ageing.
Skin CareMedicineNet.com

Is Retinol Good for Aging Skin?

Retinol is a form of vitamin A that aids in cellular turnover, which is the process by which the body sheds skin cells and regenerates new skin cells. Because of this, retinol can be particularly effective in helping the skin heal itself from trauma and the effects of aging, such as fine lines and sunspots.
Hair CarePosted by
HelloGiggles

This Thickening Hair Treatment Comes Recommended By Hairstylists of 40 Years

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. As someone with curly hair, I distinctly remember searching, nay, pleading with the universe to come out with de-volumizing products during my tween years. The lack of defining products for 3B curls was a travesty, so color me surprised to now nurture an abiding love for hair thickening oils and shampoos. Pandemic hair loss, along with showering...less, will do that to you—but thankfully, one effective French brand has dominated the niche.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

What is Hyaluronic Acid, and Does it Really Improve Your Skin?

Ever wonder what's really behind the trendy ingredients in your beauty products? That's exactly how we feel about hyaluronic acid, which has become a huge buzz word in the skin-care world these last few years. You've likely seen the ingredient listed on many bottles in your medicine cabinet and across face creams, serums, and cleansers in the aisles of your local drugstore and department stores. But what does hyaluronic acid do for your skin, and does it live up to the hype?
Skin Carecoveteur.com

The Ultimate Skin-Care Routine to Get Rid of Dark Spots for Good

Hyperpigmentation is one of the most frustrating skin conditions to treat, largely due to its persistent nature and the chronic, unavoidable exposure to two of its main causes: the sun and hormones. Depending on your budget and motivation, treatment plans involve over-the-counter skin-care products, prescribed topicals, and in-office treatments. According to board-certified dermatologist and Docent medical advisor Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, the treatment plan needs to address the excess melanin production while also reducing inflammation.
Skin Careirvineweekly.com

Important Benefits of CBD for Skin Inflammation

This article was originally published on Can CBD Do That. To view the original article, click here. CBD is proven to provide a large number of benefits for the skin. It can help to control a wide range of skin problems that commonly affect your skin. One of the important properties of CBD that helps this compound to treat different skin diseases is its anti-inflammatory effects.
Skin Carereviewed.com

Get smoother skin by adding this simple habit into your routine

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’ve never heard of dry brushing before, it may sound a bit strange or unpleasant, but it can be an effective way of exfoliating your body. In fact, dry brushing, or gliding a firm bristle brush over dry skin, is a centuries-old practice that's used in many luxe spas today for softer, brighter skin. It’s also on the growing list of treatments and practices that some add to their at-home body care routines as a way to upgrade their self-care. But these questions remain: How do you dry brush? Can you use any brush? And are there any proven benefits of brushing your dry skin?
Skin CarePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sponsored ContentHow Can Topical CBD Help You With Skin Issues?

This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here. As per limited research, cannabidiol may be useable as a treatment option for skin conditions, like acne, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Thanks to cannabidiol’s potential antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial effects. You may consume cannabidiol orally or as a topical item. CBD topical products are the hemp derivatives you can apply straight to the skin, like lotions and creams. Here, we will look at how topical CBD can aid in tackling some skin problems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy