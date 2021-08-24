Cancel
Politics

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 57th governor of New York

womenworking.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Buffalo congresswoman Kathy C. Hochul was sworn in as New York’s 57th governor Tuesday morning, becoming the first female governor for the state. The ceremonial event took place shortly before 10am in the State Capitol building in Albany, hours after she was officially sworn in during a private ceremony just after midnight, replacing her predecessor Andrew Cuomo. The longtime governor recently resigned amid multiple scandals and allegations of sexual harassment, including a report from the state attorney general that found he sexually harassed 11 women.

