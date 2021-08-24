Kathy Hochul sworn in as 57th governor of New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former governor Andrew Cuomo could face possible criminal charges. The Albany Times Union reports subpoenas were issued to gather evidence after Brittany Commisso, a former aide to Cuomo, spent hours being interviewed in connection to the complaint she filed earlier in August. TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals Commisso has accused the disgraced former governor of groping her in the executive mansion. Cuomo resigned after an investigation by the Attorney General found he sexually harassed 11 women. He denies the allegations, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately.