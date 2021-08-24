Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX’s newest drone ship to support first Falcon 9 landing later this week

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX’s newest drone ship will reportedly support its first Falcon 9 booster recovery attempt ever as part of the company’s first launch in almost two months. As previously discussed on Teslarati, SpaceX last launched on June 30th and is currently scheduled to return to flight (in a sense, at least) no earlier than August 28th, setting up an almost 60-day gap between launches – SpaceX’s longest in almost two years. Now, on top of a few significant milestones for the upgraded Cargo Dragon spacecraft meant to launch later this week, the mission will also mark an important step for the newest addition to SpaceX’s fleet of rocket recovery ships.

Elon Musk
Flight
