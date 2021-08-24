Guest View | Jim Edgar and John Shaw: Inaugural Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Award celebrates individual bravery, collective statesmanship

In 1962, I spent the summer with my grandmother in Harrisburg, Illinois. My grandmother’s home was located between the town’s black neighborhood and downtown Harrisburg. When black residents passed to and from downtown, they, and the white residents, often waved to each other. In the racially charged 1960s, I would describe the relationship between local blacks and whites as civil coexistence, almost cordial. Both sides, despite not having much in common, seemed to share a genuine desire for harmony.