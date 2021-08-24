Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Guest View | Jim Edgar and John Shaw: Inaugural Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Award celebrates individual bravery, collective statesmanship

The Southern
 9 days ago

Less than five years ago, Illinois was moving aggressively in the wrong direction, careening toward the fiscal precipice, lurching toward junk bond status. A brutal and counterproductive two-year budget stalemate had tarnished Illinois’ reputation, damaged our schools, battered our credit rating, and led to about $15 billion in unpaid bills.

thesouthern.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Bryant
Person
Mike Fortner
Person
Paul Simon
Person
David Simon
Person
Jim Edgar
Person
Bruce Rauner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrats#Moody S Investor Service#The Edgar Fellows Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsEffingham Daily News

Jim Nowlan, Guest Columnist: Edgar Fellows – followers or leaders?

Former Gov. Jim Edgar has created a program that might be the last great hope for struggling Illinois, yet his Edgar Fellows Program has yet to prove its potential. I propose that the nearly 400 Fellows take on the task, never before tried, of building a strong future for Illinois. The challenge could determine if these young politicos are leaders or followers.
PoliticsJournal Gazette and Times Courier

EDGAR: Celebrating bravery, statesmanship

Less than five years ago, Illinois was moving aggressively in the wrong direction, careening toward the fiscal precipice, lurching toward junk bond status. A brutal and counterproductive two-year budget stalemate had tarnished Illinois’ reputation, damaged our schools, battered our credit rating, and led to about $15 billion in unpaid bills.
Illinois StateThe Southern

Cannabis smoking lounges off to successful start in Illinois

CHICAGO — Cannabis smoking lounges, slow to open in Illinois since marijuana was legalized last year, are starting to get off the ground, as two have opened and more are planned across the state. In addition to bring-your-own marijuana consumption sites operating in DeKalb and Sesser, plans are in the...
Springfield, ILThe Southern

Lawmakers returning to Springfield to vote on new legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers are returning to Springfield on Tuesday with three of the marquee issues from their spring legislative session — an energy policy overhaul, new legislative district maps and a revamp of government ethics laws — still unresolved. Less than 24 hours before they were scheduled to convene...
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

SIU enrollment dips slightly; new student numbers point to rebound, leaders say

Even though total enrollment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has declined slightly, university officials are celebrating. Official 10th day enrollment figures released on Wednesday show 11,266 students are enrolled for the fall semester, down 100 students from 2020, a drop of less than 1%. New student numbers have increased for the second consecutive year, leading campus officials to say the downward spiral of enrollment has been stopped.
Georgia Statehias.org

Former Board Chair Dale Schwartz Remembered

Dale Schwartz, a long-time member of the HIAS board and past HIAS board chair, died August 27. As an immigration attorney, Schwartz advocated for those who needed more of a voice, and was known as a force to be reckoned with. “He was a larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in...
Perry County, TNlewisherald.com

Jim and Barbara Volner celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Jim and Barbara Volner of Perry County celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 14 at The Antrim in Columbia. Friends and family enjoyed songs of number one singles from 1971. Jim's sister Anne Bracken and her husband Phil traveled the farthest distance from Pennsylvania. Other friends and family...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Jim and Regina Thompson celebrate 65 years

Jim Thompson and Regina Besaw were united in marriage on Aug. 18, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Herron. On Aug. 15, they renewed their vows at All Saint’s Catholic Church, with all their children in attendance: Randy (Susan), and Robert (Marilyn) from Orange, California, Lori Loring (David) from Muskegon, and Todd (Mary) from Alpena.
Congress & CourtsWest Central Tribune

Jim Shaw: Shame on Reps. Fischbach and Hagedorn for a betrayal vote

At the U.S. Capitol, there are several statues and busts on public display of Confederates and white supremacists. It is shameful. It is outrageous. One statue is of former Vice President John Calhoun from South Carolina. Calhoun praised slavery as a positive benefit for both the owners and the slaves and his speeches inspired the South to leave the Union.
Harrisburg, ILThe Southern

Voice of the Reader: Could it be?

In 1962, I spent the summer with my grandmother in Harrisburg, Illinois. My grandmother’s home was located between the town’s black neighborhood and downtown Harrisburg. When black residents passed to and from downtown, they, and the white residents, often waved to each other. In the racially charged 1960s, I would describe the relationship between local blacks and whites as civil coexistence, almost cordial. Both sides, despite not having much in common, seemed to share a genuine desire for harmony.
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

Carbondale council establishes 'entertainment district' on the strip

CARBONDALE — Steven Mitchell, the city’s economic development director, says he’s hopeful about the city’s recent establishment of an arts and entertainment district on the strip. Mitchell said the city hopes the district will create more traffic and entertainment in the downtown area and improve enrollment at SIU. The council...
Carbondale, ILThe Southern

Voice of the Reader: We must get vaccinated

I witnessed firsthand COVID’s impact on our region — ten hours waiting for non-COVID emergency treatment in our local emergency room with frontline workers. Their compassion and care got me through pain that one dose of morphine and two of fentanyl could not. I just received word that a longtime...
EconomyThe Southern

Opinion | Charles Burdick: A most gratifying accomplishment

It was in the early 1970s. I entered into an agreement to operate this vessel, with two petroleum barges, as if I owned it, for a monthly salary and a percentage of the gross profits at the end of the year, before taxes. This was the only boat and two barges owned by this company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy