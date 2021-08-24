Guest View | Jim Edgar and John Shaw: Inaugural Paul Simon-Jim Edgar Award celebrates individual bravery, collective statesmanship
Less than five years ago, Illinois was moving aggressively in the wrong direction, careening toward the fiscal precipice, lurching toward junk bond status. A brutal and counterproductive two-year budget stalemate had tarnished Illinois’ reputation, damaged our schools, battered our credit rating, and led to about $15 billion in unpaid bills.thesouthern.com
Comments / 0