Kevin Steele is out of coaching as the 2021 college football season kicks off, an unprecedented situation for Auburn's former five-year defensive coordinator. During an interview this past week on Sports Talk 99.5 FM in Mobile, Alabama, Steele reflected on his career and opened up on the future — he initially was supposed to serve as Tennessee's defensive coordinator, but the Vols fired three-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt amid an internal investigation Jan. 18 and hired UCF's Josh Heupel nine days later.