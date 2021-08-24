Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Celebrating Datsun's Cult Classic 510 With Kaido House

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt rarely rains during the summer months in Southern California. That is, unless there's a meet planned, like the Kaido House x MINI GT Datsun 510 car meet that took place on August 21. The brainchild of Kaido House boss man Jun Imai, who recently partnered with die-cast specialist MINI GT to produce and distribute his unique, custom 1:64 scale creations, the gathering was organized to celebrate the collaboration's early success and upcoming product but also used as an excuse to gather some fellow 510 owners together for a meet and greet.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Cult Classic#Small Cars#Show Car#Irivine#510#Skylines#Corolla#Play Mix#General Motors Ecotec#Honda#Sr20#Wilwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Pre-War Ford Barn Finds Will Make You Think

Barn finds, the real true barn finds which aren’t some highly-staged event designed to sell a classic car for top dollar at auction, are almost like finding a buried time capsule. Actually, they’re better than a time capsule, which might include some interesting items but nothing you can actually drive. Plus, they can teach you plenty about history none of your teachers thought should be included.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1983 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds For Sale

In 1982, Oldsmobile split the Cutlass into two different models, the G-Body, rear-wheel-drive Cutlass Supreme, and the A-body, front-wheel-drive Cutlass Ciera. With the Cutlass Supreme, Olds decided to resurrect one of its performance nameplates, the Hurst/Olds. The Hurst/Olds debuted in 1968 as a performance variant of the Olds Cutlass, but...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

Add this highly modified classic to your collection!. The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Craigslist Find: One-Of-A-Kind 1973 Corvette Wagon

This classic sports car wagon was built by Hot Wheels designer. Imagine being able to call up a Hot Wheels designer to put together your vision of exactly how you want your Corvette to look - that’s exactly how Mike Betterton got his Corvette. In 1973, Mike dreamed up a highly custom that was fully functional, and knew it was going to take some talent to execute it.
Buying CarsTop Speed

A Very Special Maybach 57S Coupe Never Made It To It’s Original Buyer For The Craziest Reason

Every now and then, we come across highly exclusive vehicles with an interesting story behind them. This is exactly the case with this Maybach 57S Coupe. Maybach is a very old car brand, which was briefly revived by Mercedes, back in 2002. Two versions – the 57 and 62 – were produced, each with their respective derivatives. Although over 3,000 cars were built in total, there were no coupes. That is until German coachbuilder Xenatec stepped in and converted some of the shorter 57S models. This is one of them and it was supposed to be delivered to a certain head of state - something, which never happened.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Huge Collection Of 1930s Ford Barn Finds Explored

This is quite the classic Ford stash. The classic car community has an extremely varied collection of different subgenres. This can range from older speed chasers who love to modify and race their beloved muscle car, or it may just be somebody looking to invest. Regardless of their motives, they all agree. These cars are fun! As far as brands go, it's difficult not to mention the big three GM, Dodge, and Ford. While today we know these brands as only producing one or two high-performance vehicles, in the past almost every car you could buy from these companies would be an instant classic just a short few decades later. When most people think of a classic car they may picture in their head an image of a sleek 1969 Dodge Charger or ‘Cuda. However today we are going farther back in time to the 1930s.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Check Out This Crazy C3 Corvette Wagon For Sale

The Chevy Corvette is without a doubt one of the finest performance machines to ever ply the blacktop, but some owners simply need more practicality from their ride. As such, some customizers have taken to reshaping America’s sports car with a new wagon or shooting brake body style, just like the crazy C3 Corvette wagon featured here.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Classic Cars That Are Making a Comeback

Even if you don’t quite consider yourself to be a gear head, you likely still have an appreciation for classic cars. Most consumers feel some nostalgia reminiscing about their childhood road trips in the family wagon or remembering the beefy engine sound of Dad’s old muscle car. It’s that nostalgia that automakers are counting on to drive car sales today. Many classic cars are making a comeback with new styles, better technology, and innovative safety features. However, they still represent the old-fashioned brands that consumers loved years ago.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: How bad are the rod bearings on a 152,000-mile S65 engine?

One of the main issues everyone knows about when it comes to BMW’s highest revving engines has a lot to do with rod bearings. They usually give up after a while and turn owning an S65 or S85 engine into a proper adventure, one where you never know what will happen next. Most owners will recommend you to change them once in a while, just to be safe. That’s because, if they fail, you’re going to need a brand new engine. And those things are expensive.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Ford Mustangs and Other Blue Oval Pony Cars at Power Tour!

HOT ROD Power Tour Presented by HP Tuners and Driven by Continental Tire. The first-ever and most popular pony car always makes a good showing on HOT ROD Power Tour, and 2021 is no exception. Every generation of Ford Mustang was represented—even the unloved-by-most Mustang II. Ford owners on the Tour also brought a couple Mavericks and a Mercury Capri or two.
Posted by
Motorious

Beautiful Resto-modded Chevelle Shows Off Incredible Attention To Detail

1966 was one of America’s favorite production years for the, now famous, Chevrolet Chevelle which has virtually dominated the classic muscle car scene for years. Car enthusiasts young and old can agree that the Chevelle is an incredible car. However, the 1966 model is a particularly special body style as it combined the long hood and straighter design of the early ‘60s and the coke bottle shape of the first muscle car revolution. Without hesitation, these cars took the hearts and minds of car guys all around the nation. This has, in recent years, translated to many builders using these cars for restoration and restomod projects.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

5,000-Mile Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Auction Record

Right now, the Porsche we're most excited about is the 2023 911 GT3 RS, but a few short years ago, we were looking forward to the reveal of the spectacular 918 Spyder. Particularly with the optional weight-reducing Weissach package, it was spectacular. We've been pining for a successor for a long time, and with the arrival of the Le Mans hybrid hypercar series, such a thing could be possible. But until then, we have no problem staring at and talking about the 918. It seems that we're not the only ones who still lust after this car with unreasonable fervor, as an immaculate example has now broken an auction record.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Own Your Dream Car: 1963 Corvette Split Window

Everyone has wanted a split window Corvette at some point in their lives. Here's your chance to make your dream come true. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by Maple Brothers Auctions.
CarsTop Speed

How On Earth Did A Stock BMW M3 Competition Manage To Beat A Tuned Nissan Skyline GT-R And A Tuned Ford Mustang?

The M3 Competition made over 200 horses fewer than the Skyline and the Mustang and still beat them in a drag race!. Carwow is back with another drag racing video, and this time, they had a pretty interesting mix. The contenders for this race were a Ford Mustang, a Nissan Skyline, and a BMW M3. The BMW M3 was in the Competition spec and completely stock. However, the Japanese and the American weren’t. The Nissan made 750 horses whereas the Ford put out 735 ponies. The M3, on the other hand, makes a little over 500 horsepower. Which car do you think will claim the bragging rights this time?
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Upcoming Corvette Z06 Sounds Mean as Hell Around the Nurburgring

Oh my, what a lovely noise it makes. We've heard it through official audio teasers and leaked specs. More recently, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was photographed making its camouflaged way around the Nürburgring, a standard stop on any performance car's testing tour. Now, there's video. Spotted by 'Ring regular...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2023 Nissan Z vs. 2022 Toyota Supra: Japanese Sports Car Specs Showdown

There's a new Nissan Z car in the world, and while it might not be entirely new from the ground up, most enthusiasts want to know how it stacks up against its most obvious rival, the 2022 Toyota Supra. We haven't driven the long-awaited 2023 Nissan Z yet, but who is the on-paper winner when comparing the two cars' specifications? Let's take a hard look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy