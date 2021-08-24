Celebrating Datsun's Cult Classic 510 With Kaido House
It rarely rains during the summer months in Southern California. That is, unless there's a meet planned, like the Kaido House x MINI GT Datsun 510 car meet that took place on August 21. The brainchild of Kaido House boss man Jun Imai, who recently partnered with die-cast specialist MINI GT to produce and distribute his unique, custom 1:64 scale creations, the gathering was organized to celebrate the collaboration's early success and upcoming product but also used as an excuse to gather some fellow 510 owners together for a meet and greet.www.motortrend.com
