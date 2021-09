When Nate Burleson joins Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil as co-host of CBS’s morning show next month, the program will have a new look, theme and name: CBS Mornings. The changes, to launch on Sept. 7, will connect all of the morning shows together with some of the elements of its long running CBS Sunday Morning, which has long topped its time period on weekends, including the use of the sun logo and trumpet music, Gottfried Reiche’s Abblasen. The first hour of the weekday broadcast will still be devoted to hard news and conversation, while the second hour will feature expanded feature...