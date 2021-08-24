Cancel
Capitol Hill’s Baltic Room is now the Mint Lounge

By jseattle
capitolhillseattle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite challenging times for nightlife balancing business opportunity with pandemic risk, Capitol Hill is now home to “Seattle’s newest premiere club” — kind of. The Mint Lounge debuted earlier this year on Pine below Melrose in the connective zone between downtown and Capitol HIll. This week’s events will include a Trophouse Thursdays night of Afrobeat and Dance Hall and a glamorous Friday “All Black Party” where the dress code will be “strictly enforced.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Countries#Food Drink#Capitol Hill#The Mint Lounge#Trophouse#Chs#Pike Pine#Mint Seattle Bar#Covid
