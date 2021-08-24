Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Microsoft Power Apps: 38 million data records were open in portals

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a study, researchers from the US security company UpGuard found a list of sensitive data in a portal created using Microsoft’s low-code Power Apps offer at the end of May 2021. They then scrutinized other portals in terms of data security: In 47 cases, they came across lists, some of which were extensive and freely accessible via OData-API (Open Data Protocol), some of which contained personal data, such as contact details, social security numbers or vaccination status. Both government agencies and large companies were affected, and a total of 38 million data records are said to have been accessible.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Microsoft Power Apps#Upguard#Odata Api#Ix Newsletter#Heise De S Ny1e
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
TechnologyPhone Arena

T-Mobile says that 48 million subscribers were victimized in data breach, offers free ID protection

Just a few days ago, we told you that some T-Mobile customers were victimized by a data breach that collected personal information belonging to the carrier's subscribers. This morning, The Wall Street Journal said the information stolen from 47.8 million current and prospective customers included first and last names, birth dates, information from driver's licenses, and Social Security numbers.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Web app data leaked: 38M records exposed, including vaccination statuses

Do you know how many websites store your personal information? Think about all the accounts you have. Many of them store user information using third-party software and servers. And hackers remain a constant threat of stealing your data. Not satisfied with going after the general population, they target the biggest...
TechnologyThe Spokesman-Review

T-Mobile users have options to deal with breach

This week, the wireless carrier T-Mobile confirmed reports of a major data breach in which hackers obtained personal information belonging to more than 40 million past, present and potential customers. For some people, that means their full names, date of birth, social security numbers and even information from their driver’s...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft is dropping support for Android Office apps on ChromeOS

Microsoft has confirmed that they will no longer be supporting the use of Android Office apps on Chrome OS. Instead, they want users to use the web apps at Office.com and are presenting users with the following prompt. Microsoft told Aboutchromebooks that the deadline is the 18th September 2021, but...
Cell Phonescybersecdn.com

Misconfiguration of third party cloud services exposed data of over 100 million users

Aviad Danin, R&D Team Leader, Check Point Software Technologies. Aviran Hazum, Analysis and Response Team Leader, Check Point Software Technologies. Bogdan Melnykov, Reverse Engineer, Check Point Software Technologies. Dana Tsymberg, Cybersecurity Analyst, Check Point Software Technologies. Israel Wernik, Cybersecurity Researcher, Check Point Software Technologies. Highlights:. After examining 23 Android applications,...
Technologytimes-gazette.com

T-Mobile data breach compromises millions of customers' accounts and records

T-Mobile said about 7.8 million postpaid accounts and more than 40 million records of current and potential customers were compromised by a data breach. In an updated statement posted to its website, T-Mobile said some of the data included first and last names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver's license or ID information.
Softwaredevops.com

Google Unveils Tool to Better Secure GitHub Repos

Google today launched a GitHub app that provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. Kim Lewandowski, a product manager for open source software security at Google, said the Allstar application enables IT teams to assess any project on GitHub to check for security policy adherence. In addition, Allstar sets desired enforcement actions and automatically applies those rules when triggered by a setting or file change in a repository.
Technologyinputmag.com

T-Mobile is investigating a potentially massive customer data hack

Over 100 million people’s personal data may be in the hands of anonymous hackers looking to sell the information after allegedly hacking T-Mobile’s servers. As Vice reports, the unknown seller posted the announcement to a noted hacking forum and is offering the information for 6 Bitcoin, or roughly $270,000. “The data includes social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses information,” explains Vice, adding that they have independently corroborated the information after seeing samples of the data.
vmware.com

Future Proof Your Modern Apps Using Privacy by Design

Privacy by Design principles can unlock digital agility. Digital agility has never been more important. Good data handling practices are increasingly important for agility. With data breaches becoming an alarmingly common headline these days, it is no surprise that we keep seeing new privacy regulations and industry requirements being introduced. To efficiently address these ever-changing compliance requirements, many organizations are being motivated to develop a comprehensive strategy for modern app development, both in terms of how new apps are developed as well as how legacy apps can be modernized.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Microsoft adds regional accents to its Translator app

Microsoft has announced that it’s adding regional accents in its Microsoft Translator app on iOS and Android so that you can hear text-to-speech playback in an accent that’s more familiar to you. As an example, users listening to English being played back can hear it in American, British, Australian or other English accents.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Windows 365 exposes Microsoft Azure credentials in plaintext

A security researcher has figured out a way to dump a user's unencrypted plaintext Microsoft Azure credentials from Microsoft's new Windows 365 Cloud PC service using Mimikatz. Mimikatz is an open-source cybersecurity project created by Benjamin Delpy that allows researchers to test various credential stealing and impersonation vulnerabilities. "It's well...
Internetmartechseries.com

86% of Americans Received Unsolicited Messages from Companies They Did Not Share Their Personal Data With, dotdigital Data Reveals

Unsolicited marketing communications are eroding consumer trust and impacting profit as attitudes towards data stewardship harden and brand trust moves up the agenda post-pandemic, highlights the latest report from dotdigital, the leading multi-channel marketing automation platform. Marketing Technology News: Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events. Original research...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Personal data of 100 million T-Mobile subscribers is stolen and put up for sale

T-Mobile, the nation's second-largest carrier, is investigating a data breach that reportedly affects more than 100 million people who use the wireless provider. Vice reports that a forum post is offering to sell personal data that comes from T-Mobile's servers according to the seller. The data allegedly includes phone numbers, social security numbers, names, addresses, and the unique IMEI numbers that each handset has.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Misconfigured web apps exposed millions of US personal records online

Improper default permission setting exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over 30 million US citizens from across a few hundred portals, according to cybersecurity researchers. The UpGuard Research team discovered over a thousand anonymously accessible lists across a few hundred portals that included sensitive details such as an individual’s Covid-19...
Technologypocketnow.com

T-Mobile confirms nearly 48 million people were affected by the recent data breach

Earlier this week, a forum post claimed to be selling the personal information of over 100 million T-Mobile subscribers. A few hours after the forum post went live, T-Mobile confirmed that it suffered a data breach, but it didn’t reveal what information was leaked or how many people were affected. Today, an official T-Mobile spokesperson confirmed that nearly 48 million people are affected by the data breach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy