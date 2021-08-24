Microsoft Power Apps: 38 million data records were open in portals

As part of a study, researchers from the US security company UpGuard found a list of sensitive data in a portal created using Microsoft’s low-code Power Apps offer at the end of May 2021. They then scrutinized other portals in terms of data security: In 47 cases, they came across lists, some of which were extensive and freely accessible via OData-API (Open Data Protocol), some of which contained personal data, such as contact details, social security numbers or vaccination status. Both government agencies and large companies were affected, and a total of 38 million data records are said to have been accessible.