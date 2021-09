The Green Bay Packers will be focused on depth and the future when they host the New York Jets on Saturday in a Week 2 NFL preseason matchup. Green Bay went 13-3 last season and lost to Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game, but that was mostly a product of the league's highest-scoring offense behind MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now, the Packers are hoping 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love is healthy enough to show more after a promising start last week, but their second-year quarterback may sit with a shoulder injury. The Jets also are focused on their future at quarterback after a 2-14 mark in 2021 allowed them to nab BYU's Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in April.