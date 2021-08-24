Lynn Bowden Placed on IR, OUT for 2021 Season and Other Roster Cuts

The Miami Dolphins had to trim their roster on Tuesday by 4 pm eastern time and they let go of the first round of players. The most newsworthy bit of news was 2020 3rd round pick WR Lynn Bowden being placed on IR by the Dolphins which ends his 2021 season. When a player is placed on IR during training camp he cannot return to the team that season. The team would have to release him with an injury settlement and then re-sign him. But once released Bowden would be able to sign with any team and not have to re-sign with Miami. Because Bowden was a 2020 3rd round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders who Miami traded for, I would be surprised if they released him with an injury settlement. Although anything is possible.