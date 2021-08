One player that doesn’t need to worry about his roster spot being in jeopardy come final cutdowns on Tuesday is CB James Pierre. The second-year UDFA out of Florida Atlantic has received rave reviews throughout training camp for his leap in play from his rookie season. He has constantly been around the football in training camp practices and has showcased that physicality needed to hold up against prototypical WRs on the boundary at the NFL level. Still, Pierre has had an up-and-down preseason showing thus far, having moments where he displays that aggressiveness in run support, but also can get too aggressive and allow separation in coverage which has led to easy completions.