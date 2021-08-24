Baton Rouge public, private K-12 schools not yet requiring COVID vaccines

LSU students will be asked to submit proof of their first COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 10 and proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15, university officials announced today. LSU is the first major educational institution in Baton Rouge to announce a COVID-19 vaccination requirement following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s granting of full approval for one of the available vaccines, though state law prevents schools from instituting a hard mandate, according to LSU.