Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge public, private K-12 schools not yet requiring COVID vaccines

By David Jacobs
Baton Rouge Business Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU students will be asked to submit proof of their first COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 10 and proof of full vaccination by Oct. 15, university officials announced today. LSU is the first major educational institution in Baton Rouge to announce a COVID-19 vaccination requirement following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s granting of full approval for one of the available vaccines, though state law prevents schools from instituting a hard mandate, according to LSU.

