Injury Update: Travis Homer and Ethan Pocic return to practice for Seahawks

By John P. Gilbert
Field Gulls
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of the big questions for the Seattle Seahawks heading into the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers have surrounded the availability of starting center Ethan Pocic and third down back Travis Homer. Pocic has been battling a hamstring injury that had kept him sidelined for much of training camp, while Homer started camp on the physically unable to perform list with a calf injury that had been bothering him since the offseason.

