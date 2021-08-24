Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Noodles & Co. makes plans to open in Las Cruces and El Paso next fall

By Ron Davis
Albuquerque Business First
Months after placing New Mexico on its shortlist of states for possible restaurants, Noodles & Co. announced plans to come to the Land of Enchantment next year. The Colorado-based fast-casual restaurant will open four area locations between Las Cruces and El Paso, Texas starting next fall. Noodles & Co. inked a franchising deal with Las Cruces businessman Carlos Hill, the owner of Tsunami Enterprises LLC. According to New Mexico Secretary of State filings, Tsunami Enterprises was formed this past January as a restaurant franchisee.

