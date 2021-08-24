Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Russia Suddenly Slows Gas Flow Into Europe: REPORT

By Opinion and Editorial
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgu9Y_0bbjat8700

Thomas Catenacci

Russia has steadily decreased the supply of natural gas delivered to Europe over the last few weeks without explanation, according to an industry analysis reviewed by CNBC.

The decreased natural gas exports occurred shortly after the U.S. and Germany agreed to the completion of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport gas from Russia to Europe.

Slowing the supply of gas to Europe, which relies on imports for energy, could potentially be a power play by Russian state-owned firm Gazprom, according to researchers for the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS), the firm that published the analysis, CNBC reported.

“Gazprom is readying itself for starting Nord Stream 2 and it is hoping to exert an element of leverage in terms of trying to make sure that when all the regulatory t’s get crossed and i’s get dotted, that that process is as swift as possible,” ICIS European gas analyst Tom Marzec-Manser told CNBC.

“If there is less gas around than normal and the price is high then it may streamline that process,” he continued.

Earlier this year, Gazprom reduced gas supply to Europe by about 20% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to an Atlantic Council report in July that supported ICIS’ more recent findings. Russia cut exports as leverage and to force Germany to approve Nord Stream 2, the report concluded.

The majority of Europe’s natural gas, crude oil and solid fuel imports come from Russia, European Union data shows. Gazprom is the single-largest exporter of natural gas to Europe, according to the company’s 2020 annual report.

Gazprom said August was a slow month for gas exports in a statement posted in Russian on social media, according to CNBC.

“The current drop in gas deliveries and increase withdrawals from storage, which is elevating gas prices across Europe and benefitting Moscow, is firstly a commercial tactic to help Russia at a time when gas demand around the globe is high,” Alliance for Securing Democracy senior fellow Kristine Berzina told CNBC. “But it also shows Europe just how dependent it is on Russia for its gas.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Russia against using Nord Stream 2 “as a weapon” during a press conference Monday, the BBC reported. Merkel said Germany and the U.S. would sanction Russia if it abused its position as a top energy exporter.

“Will a slow rise in gas prices that have a geopolitical underpinning be considered a ‘weapon’?” Berzina said, according to CNBC. “Or will only dramatic cutoffs be considered a ‘weapon’?”

“Europe will be like a frog in boiling water, not noticing that it is in trouble until it is too late,” she added. “Russia has lots of room to create scenarios that are painful for Europe but do not cross critical thresholds. Doing so, in fact, would be advantageous to Russia both financially and politically.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Cnbc#Nord Stream 2#Russian#Icis European#Atlantic Council#European Union#German#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Russia agrees gas transit deal with Hungary, bypassing Ukraine

Hungary’s foreign minister Peter Szijjarto has confirmed a 15-year deal with Russian authorities for natural gas. The new deal bypasses Ukrainian pipelines, which are currently key to Gazprom’s infrastructure. The new deal will take effect in October, after the current deal agreed in 1995 ends. Szijjarto said he found the...
Politicsneworleanssun.com

Navalny's Spokeswoman Reportedly Leaves Russia

The Interfax news agency has quoted two sources as saying that Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, has left Russia after a court restricted her freedom for allegedly violating coronavirus protocols by urging people to rally in support of the Kremlin critic. One source told the...
Trafficsanantoniopost.com

Gas prices in Europe surge past $590 for 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe on Monday crossed the $590 mark per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London Stock Exchange ICE. The price tag for the October futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $592 in morning trading. It later lost some of...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

OPEC+ Likely to Keep Oil Output Policy From September Unchanged, Sources Say

DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is likely to keep its oil output policy unchanged when the group meets on Wednesday and continue with its planned modest production increase, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Oil and Gas Report

OUACHITA -- Berg, Laney & Brown Company for Murphy-Harris 1 to TVD: 5,000 ft. and MD 5,000 ft., SHL: 1586 ft. FEL & 2408 ft. FNL 28-15S-15W. UNION -- Berg, Laney & Brown Company for Lawton 1 to TVD: 2,800 ft. and MD: 2,800 ft. in Smackover Form. Loc. SHL: 280' FWL & 280' FSL 10-16S-15W.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

A new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Russia reports daily record of 820 virus deaths

MOSCOW — Russia reported a one-day record of 820 coronavirus deaths. The national coronavirus taskforce says the number of new daily infections reached 19,630. That follows a consistent ebb since the beginning of the month when 22,800 cases were reported. The previous record for deaths was 819 on Aug. 14.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

European gas prices fall amid restored deliveries from Russia

Russian natural gas supplies over the Yamal-Europe pipeline soared almost twofold on Monday, returning to early August figures, data from the European gas transport operator Gascade showed. According to Gascade, gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline surged by 77% (from 4pm to 5pm) to 2.71 million cubic meters per...
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Russia eyes major lithium production increase in years to come

Russia plans a significant increase of lithium both within the country and abroad in years to come, that will take place with the participation of ARMZ Uranium Holding Co, the Russian uranium mining company and part of the domestic nuclear monopoly Rosatom. As part of these plans, ARMZ plans to...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Argentina introduces gas plan too late and forces purchase of LNG at record high prices

The plan’s delays have meant production has not ramped up enough to get the country through the winter, and it will be forced to rely on importing LNG at record-high prices. Argentina’s Plan Gas IV, which aimed to incentivise natural gas production in the country, was introduced too late, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that the plan’s delays have meant production has not ramped up enough to get the country through the winter, and it will be forced to rely on importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at record-high prices.
Energy IndustryInsurance Journal

Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline 99% Complete, but Insurance Needed Before Gas Flows

A controversial Russian pipeline to Europe can deliver its first batches of natural gas to Germany this year, according to Gazprom PJSC. The Nord Stream 2 link can ship 5.6 billion cubic meters of the fuel in 2021, the Russian gas giant said in a statement on the eve of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow. The new pipeline will help ease a supply crunch in the European market, with the news sending benchmark futures in the Netherlands down as much as 12%.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

LNG Will Not Save Europe from Winter Gas Crunch

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s vast network of liquefied natural gas terminals can’t save it from a winter supply crunch. LNG supplies entering European grids in July fell to the lowest for that month in three years and the outlook for this month is even grimmer. Just one cargo is scheduled to arrive in the U.K. in August and traders who have the fuel stored in Spain are set to export six cargoes to capture higher prices in Asia.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Europe, Russia readying for second attempt of 9th OneWeb mission

In collaboration with Starsem and Roscosmos, Arianespace is aiming to launch 34 internet communication satellites aboard a Soyuz 2.1b for the OneWeb 9 mission. The flight marks the 8th operational launch of OneWeb satellites and will bring the total number in orbit to 288: 48% of the 600 satellites required for global coverage with an additional 48 on-orbit spares for a total phase one constellation size of up to 648 satellites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy