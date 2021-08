A Liberty County family has the overwhelming task of laying to rest two loved ones after they died just days apart from COVID-19. Derrick Wallace, son of Rev. Jerrol and Glenda Wallace of Moss Hill, died Aug. 9 after a short battle with the dreaded virus. His wife and childhood sweetheart, Jessica, daughter of Lesley and Tammie Rogers of Hull, and Herbert Brackin of Thicket, died on Thursday, Aug. 19.