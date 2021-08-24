BasicFirst appoints Mir Hajmiragha as CTO for its Tech Innovation center in the US

Reliance-backed omnichannel platform Fynd is looking at hiring over 280 people across various roles, including. , marketing, and operations, by the end of the year. The Mumbai-based company currently has a workforce of about 320 people. Fynd said its technology-centric approach to seamlessly connect the offline and online retail operations has gained much traction in the past few years, which has opened up many opportunities to create even more smart solutions for retailers.