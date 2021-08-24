Cancel
Zappix Expands Back to Work Solution for GRM Information Management to Include COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service provider, has expanded its mobile-based daily symptom assessment solution to include vaccination status tracking and proof of vaccination card upload capabilities as GRM Information Management intelligently manages its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Zappix “Back To Work”...

