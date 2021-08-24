Sarasota County EDC Helps Harmar Mobility, LLC Expand

The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners voted today to award Harmar Mobility, LLC $129,000 from its economic development fund (EDIF), paid over 10 years, and provide a 10-year exemption from ad valorem taxes for expansion in Sarasota County. The expansion is projected to add 43 new manufacturing jobs at an average salary of approximately $58,000 and inject more than $2.1 million into the local economy through capital investments. The commission voted 5-0 for the EDIF incentive and 4-1 for ad valorem exemption, subject to Harmar meeting its stated hiring and investment goals.