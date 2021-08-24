Celebrating National Waffle Day with The Dolly Llama

While many may think that "dog days of summer" is just a metaphor applied to any particularly hot, humid stretch of weather during the season, The Old Farmer's Almanac reveals that they actually encompass the approximately five-week period between July 3 and August 11. Who knew this term was so oddly specific? Old farmers, evidently. Anyway, National Dog Day is an entirely different animal, as it takes place on just one day — August 26 — and marks the date that the holiday founder's family adopted their first shelter dog, per the holiday website. While anyone under the spell of their own canine companion would argue that every day is dog day, we Canis familiaris fans will take any excuse to celebrate our favorite species.