Rafael Benitez has ordered Moise Kean to keep his emotions in check on the field after the Italian striker saw red on a rare start for Everton in their 2-1 Carabao Cup victory at Huddersfield.An Everton side featuring nine changes from the team that were held to a 2-2 draw at Leeds at the weekend looked to be up against it when Alex Iwobi’s goal was cancelled out by Tom Lees before Kean was giving his marching orders.The 21-year-old has struggled to impress in the two years he has had on Merseyside following a big-money move from Juventus, and spent...