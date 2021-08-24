WKU volleyball home opener postponed

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Raegen Reilly handed out a team-high 21 assists as North Dakota State fell short against Ball State, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Green Bay Invite. In a fast-paced opening frame both teams traded points until NDSU assembled a 4-0 run to grab a 17-15 advantage after an attack error. The Cardinals then stormed back to lock the contest back up at 21-21 to force a Bison timeout. Ball State went on to close out the frame on a 4-2 to run to seal the set win, 25-23. The Cardinals took control of the second stanza quickly building a 7-2 edge. NDSU battled back to take a three-point lead, 19-16, following five unanswered points and force a Ball State timeout.Abby Stark highlighted the run contributing three service aces. However, the Cardinals answered with a 9-1 run to steal the second set, 25-20.