Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

WKU volleyball home opener postponed

By the Daily News
Bowling Green Daily News
 7 days ago

The Western Kentucky volleyball team’s regular-season home opener against Belmont scheduled for Aug. 31 will be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Bruins’ Tier 1 group, WKU announced Tuesday in a release. The programs plan to reschedule the match – an announcement will be made when a make-up...

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Volleyball#The Postponement#Western Kentucky#Wku#Wake Forest#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Set for Blowout Loss Week One?

Pro Football Focus published their bold predictions for the 2021 season Wednesday, and interestingly enough, the number one bold prediction included the University of Georgia. Anthony Treash of PFF boldly predicts that Clemson will beat the Dawgs in Charlotte by double digits. A hot take; nonetheless, Treash cites recent injuries to Georgia's Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith as two question marks surrounding Georgia entering this matchup.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama’s uniform combo for Miami game revealed

No. 1 Alabama will tangle with No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. It’s the first of 2 headlining non-conference games for SEC teams as No. 5 Georgia is set to take on No. 3 Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Kentucky StateWKU Athletics

WKU Volleyball Welcomes Kentucky to The Hill for Thursday Night Exhibition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Volleyball fans in the Commonwealth are in for a treat Thursday night as WKU and Kentucky square off in a top 25 showdown exhibition. There's no doubt most fans would pay to see the teams meet again but the 2021 preseason tune-up will be free admission for everyone Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
College Sportschatsports.com

Season Preview : Old Dominion

When the season kicks off Buffalo’s coaching staff will have had less than six months to prepare for the task of leading the Bulls. When the Monarch’s kick off their coaching staff will have had almost two years to prepare. Head coach Ricky Rahne was hited by Old Dominion in...
Virginia StatePosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Virginia will be no match for the 2021 Irish

The Notre Dame football team will take on Virginia during the 2021 regular season, and the Cavaliers will be no match for the Irish. In November, Notre Dame football will meet Virginia for only the fourth time in their respective histories, once during the Lou Holtz era, and twice during the Brian Kelly era. Notre Dame has won all three of these games, most recently by a score of 25-20 in 2019.
Utah Stateutahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Splits Saturday Tournament Doubleheader

LOGAN, Utah – In the final day of the Northern Utah Invitational Saturday, Utah State volleyball (2-1) split a pair of matches as it swept Seton Hall (0-3) before falling to Weber State (3-0) in a hard-fought five sets. MATCH ONE. Utah State started the day strong with a sweep...
Sault Ste. Marie, MIMarie Evening News

Blue Devils open volleyball season with home tournament Saturday

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High tips off the 2021 volleyball season with a six-team invitational tournament this Saturday. The Blue Devils are under new leadership, as Vince Gross makes his debut as head coach. Teams scheduled to participate along with the Blue Devils at the Sault Varsity Invitational include...
Fort Morgan, COFort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan Mustang volleyball sees success early, football postponed

Fort Morgan’s volleyball season may be young, but the Mustangs have already enjoyed both success and setbacks just four matches into their fall slate. They began their schedule with a 3-1 win over Conifer two weeks ago and followed that up with a 3-0 shutout over nearby Brush. Last week, however, Fort Morgan met its match with a 3-0 loss to Class 3A’s second-ranked Sterling and with a 3-2 setback to Weld Central.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

WKU Soccer hosts Media Day ahead of season opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer head coach Jason Neidell and student-athletes Avery Jacobsen and Lily Rummo spoke with the media on Monday morning ahead of the official start of the 2021 season on Thursday. The full interview can be found here. The Lady Toppers finished the preseason with...
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Volleyball Falls Short Against Ball State at the Green Bay Invite

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Raegen Reilly handed out a team-high 21 assists as North Dakota State fell short against Ball State, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Green Bay Invite. In a fast-paced opening frame both teams traded points until NDSU assembled a 4-0 run to grab a 17-15 advantage after an attack error. The Cardinals then stormed back to lock the contest back up at 21-21 to force a Bison timeout. Ball State went on to close out the frame on a 4-2 to run to seal the set win, 25-23. The Cardinals took control of the second stanza quickly building a 7-2 edge. NDSU battled back to take a three-point lead, 19-16, following five unanswered points and force a Ball State timeout.Abby Stark highlighted the run contributing three service aces. However, the Cardinals answered with a 9-1 run to steal the second set, 25-20.
SportsPosted by
On3.com

Kentucky Volleyball splits four sets in exhibition match against WKU

Kentucky and Western Kentucky feature two of the top volleyball programs in the entire country and they put their talent on full display Thursday night. Over in Bowling Green at Diddle Arena, UK and WKU met up for their annual exhibition match, which they’ve done for years now. It was a tightly contested outing, even if the final score didn’t matter. In the end, Kentucky won the second and fourth sets while WKU took the first and third to split the match. According to UK Athletics, 1700 fans were in attendance.
Sportsuiowa.edu

Intramural Sand Volleyball Registration Open

This is a multi-week league where teams will be scheduled for four pool play matches over the course of two weeks (two matches each week), all within their selected timeframes. Following pool play, all teams will be placed in a single elimination tournament. All sport registrations take place on IMLeagues....
Volleyballillinoisnewsnow.com

Wethersfield Volleyball Wins Season Opener

Wethersfield Volleyball were winners in their season opener on Monday over Putnam County, a strong start for Coach Tonya Vincent. Wethersfield Varsity Volleyball defeats Putnam County 25-12, 25-15. Emma Ellenberger: 11 kills, 4 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces. Kennady Anderson: 12 digs, 3 kills, 2 aces. Raqi Young: 11 assists,...
Pleasantville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville Volleyball Swept By Earlham in Opener

Pleasantville’s volleyball squad got off to a rough start to the season as they were swept in their season opener at Earlham Tuesday, 3-0. The Trojans failed to register 20 points in any of the three sets against Earlham. Pleasantville lost by scores of 16-25, 18-25, and 16-25 in the match. Being in a tough West Central Conference, this match was a test to see where Pleasantville is. Now after their first match, they will have to go back to the drawing board to prepare for the rest of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy