High heat and humidity Wednesday

The forecast remains steady state for the next few days but with a few limited shower chances and slowly increasing heat and humidity. Highs this afternoon will once again reach the mid-90s near the metro with heat index values around 103. The lack of wind speed will allow us to feel every bit of this moisture, but these values should not trigger heat advisories. But we’re closer to some of these values Wednesday and Thursday before the humidity starts slowly dropping a bit during the afternoon. Storms are underway this morning across part of the central plains, northern Kansas, and Missouri. A small cluster will drop southeast and should dissipate.