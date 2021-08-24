Cancel
Environment

High heat and humidity Wednesday

By Beverly Perry
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s going to be another scorcher. There could be a few areas of fog early Wednesday morning. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. Temperatures should start off in the lower 70s.

