Blessing of Motorcycles event Sunday
There will be a Blessing of the Motorcycles with music and a short message from Pastor Tom Chappell on Sunday, Aug. 29. The blessing will be followed by a short Bike Run to The Cedars Lodge in Parishville for lunch starting at 10 am at The Well, Rt. 56, Colton. All are welcome, masks will be required indoors. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information call Tom at 315-261-8135. Pictured, from the left is the Well's Worship team, Tom Chappell, Jill Ford, Amy Clemo, Charlene McDonald and Tom Daly. Submitted Photo.www.northcountrynow.com
Comments / 0