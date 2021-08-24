Cancel
Springfield, MA

Activists gather outside Congressman Neal’s office, asking to “Seal the Deal”

By Kara Walsh
WWLP 22News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered outside Congressman Richard Neal’s Office in Springfield Tuesday as part of a national day of action. Members of the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition and the Massachusetts Renews Alliance are calling on the Congressman to help push through a $3.5 trillion economic package. They’re asking Neal to “Seal the Deal,” to provide funding for the basic needs of many Americans.

