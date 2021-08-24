Smithville school board declines mask mandate amid COVID-19 spike among students, staff
The Smithville school board on Monday night declined to implement a mask requirement at its district facilities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. In the first five days of this school year, the district had 65 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at its campuses, with 30 of those cases reported from the end of day Friday to Monday night, according to district data.www.statesman.com
Comments / 1