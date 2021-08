Before people nominate UW System President Tommy Thompson for a "Profiles in Courage" award for his refusal to let the Legislature in effect run the UW System, let's consider the following. If Thompson is correct that UW has the right to determine how to manage its own health policy (which I strongly suspect he is), he is simply doing his job by refusing to let legislators like Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, dictate whether mask or vaccine mandates can be used.