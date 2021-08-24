Gamescom 2021 Recap: History lessons, cloud gaming on consoles, mutant cults and more

Want to get your hands on a PS5? We've been tracking all of the places selling both the standard edition and the digital edition of the PS5 for months, helping thousands of people get their hands on the console when they appear. If you've been having trouble locating one for yourself, this article has all of our tips for getting to checkout as well as how to track when the next PS5 batch will be available to buy.Why is it so hard to find a PS5?