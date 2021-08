One of the coolest non-tour golf stories of the year belongs to J.R. Smith. Two weeks ago, we told you how the two-time NBA champion and avid golfer had enrolled at North Carolina A&T in an attempt to play on the school’s golf team. Smith joined the NBA straight out of high school and it was believed he had a full tank of eligibility yet, but still the NCAA had to make sure everything was above board before Smith could be approved for college athletics. On Monday, that news became official, when Smith got the green light he had been waiting for.