Coastal Alabama Community College offers incentives to get students and staff vaccinated

By Emily Pounds
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Coastal Alabama Community College students and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can receive a $100 Amazon gift card and a free “Vaxxed & Back at Coastal” t-shirt as part of a new incentive program for the Fall semester. And those students who are seeking vaccinations and want to take part in the incentive program have several opportunities at multiple campuses to receive their FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine, free of charge.

mynbc15.com

